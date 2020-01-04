Abbreviating ‘2020’ on important documents could costly mistake

(CNN) —Abbreviating the year 2020 to just “20” may be a time saver, but it could be a costly mistake.

Officials warns if you choose to change the date on important documents you could open the doors to fraud. They say dating documents or even checks with an abbreviated “20” makes it easier for scammers to change the date.

Take for for example, how someone could change that simple “20” and alter it to say “2019”, officials say this gives would be scammers a chance to then claim you’re late on payments or that perhaps you are not meeting an obligation.