Body found in water identified as missing SC man

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) – A body found in the water in South Carolina has been identified as a man reported missing last month.

Mount Pleasant Police spokesman Inspector Chris Rosier says the body of 20-year-old Alexander Elliott was recovered from the water near the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning.

Rosier tells the Post and Courier that foul play is not suspected in Elliott’s death. Elliott was reported missing Dec. 10.