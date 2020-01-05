77th Golden Globes Awards cuts meat from menu out of global warming concerns

The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the organization, in a statement to CNN. “The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem.”

The Beverly Hilton has played host to the Golden Globes 49 times and for the last 45 consecutive years.

“Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings for Hollywood’s best of the best,” said Matthew Morgan, The Beverly Hilton’s Executive Chef, in a statement to CNN.

Though meat has been taken off the menu, executive chefs Matthew Morgan and Thomas Henzi will not be making any compromises on luxury.