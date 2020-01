Body of missing person found in northeast Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A body was found on Barbara Drive in northeast Richland County Monday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1800 block of Barbera Drive around 4:30 p.m.

RCSD says the person had been reported missing on Friday and was found by a family member.

An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death but according to RCSD there are no obvious signs of trauma.