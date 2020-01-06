Deputies seek suspect following high-speed chase

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are looking for a suspect they say fled a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Investigators say around 3:00 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a car on Sprott St. for a traffic violation.

Deputies say the driver stopped and as they approached two suspects ran from the car.

According to investigators the 17 year old driver was arrested after an altercation with a deputy.

Deputies say the passenger took off on foot.