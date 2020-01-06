Gamecock track star Wadeline Jonathas to turn pro

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock sprinter Wadeline Jonathas will begin her career as a professional track and field athlete, thus foregoing her senior year of eligibility for the Gamecocks. Jonathas has signed with Stellar Athletics, an athlete management agency based in London.

Jonathas will remain in Columbia for the 2020 academic year to train with South Carolina in preparation for the 2020 Olympics and complete her degree in retail. She concludes her Gamecock career as a two-time NCAA champion, once indoors and once outdoors. In her one season at South Carolina she finished as a four-time All-American.

“My coaches at South Carolina have helped me a lot,” Jonathas said. “I love them. I appreciate them. I am very thankful that I ended up here at South Carolina. They are just amazing. All I know is that this is exciting, and I’m looking forward to this next step. I’m looking forward to surprising myself again.”

Jonathas is coming off one of the best collegiate seasons in history. After claiming two NCAA championships, Jonathas proceeded to make the USATF roster for the 2019 IAAF World Championships and claimed fourth in the world in the 400m with the fastest collegiate time in history at 49.60 and then won a gold medal with Team USA in the women’s 4x400m relay.

Carolina has already competed once this season, as a small portion of the squad took part in the Clemson Opener on Dec. 7. The Gamecocks won six of the events they entered to build momentum heading into the holiday break.