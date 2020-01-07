24 Australians arrested for setting fires as country is ravaged by wildfires

(CNN) – Australia bushfires have caused an orange sky and haze.

Officials say a total of 146 fires are burning across New South Wales; 65 of which have not yet been contained.

Victoria has declared a state of disaster, and New South wales has declared a state of emergency, both granting extraordinary powers and additional government resources to battle the fires.

New South Wales Police say 24 people have been charged with deliberately liting bushfires.

53 people face legal actions for allegedly failing to comply with a total fire ban, and 47 people face legal actions for allegedly discarding a lighted cigarette or match on land.