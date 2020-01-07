39 dogs found ‘malnourished, poorly cared for, or dead sparks animal cruelty investigation

(AP)— Investigators in the upstate say they’re conducting an animal cruelty investigation after seizing dozens of malnourished dogs.

Deputies say the Greenville County Animal Control agency seized 39 dogs Monday that were significantly malnourished and not being properly cared for.

Investigators add that two dead dogs were also found on the property.

Animal control officers say they were looking into reports of dogs being kept in cages for breeding when they located the dozens of dogs in various states of poor conditions.