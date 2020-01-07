Clemson’s Sharpe earns preseason All-America honor

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore utility player Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named a preseason third-team All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday. The two-way player was in the weekend rotation as a freshman in 2019 and was a contributor at the plate, primarily as the DH.

Sharpe was a John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award finalist in 2019, the only freshman among the five finalists. He garnered first-team freshman All-America honors by Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game. Sharpe was also a Second-Team All-ACC selection as a starting pitcher, becoming the first Tiger freshman to be an All-ACC pitcher since 2000.

In 2019, he was 7-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 15 appearances (14 starts). In 84.1 innings pitched, he allowed just 61 hits (.205 opponents’ batting average) and 33 walks with 84 strikeouts. He led the team in ERA, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.