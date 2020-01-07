La-Z-Boy Furniture makes donation to Oliver Gospel Mission

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Oliver Gospel Thrift Store received a special delivery Tuesday morning.

ABC Columbia News was there as a tractor-trailer full of lightly used La-Z-Boy furniture was delivered to the store on Two Notch Road.

Officials with La-Z-Boy say the donations generate five thousand dollars for the mission.

The mission’s director says the donations have an impact throughout the community.

The Oliver Gospel Mission is a four-phase program designed to help men struggling with drug and alcohol addiction