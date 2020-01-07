Oil prices soar after Iran attacks airbases housing U.S. troops

CNN - Oil prices soar after Iran attacks airbases housing US troops in Iraq

(CNN) – Oil prices climbed Tuesday after the Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against bases in Iraq that house U.S . troops.

The apparent retaliation for last week’s US drone strike against a senior Iranian commander amplifies concern about a spiraling conflict between the United States and Iran.

The attack was claimed by Iran itself, not one of the nation’s various proxy groups in the region.

Investors are now on high alert for any signs of a clash between the United States and Iran that threatens oil supplies in the Middle East.

A spike in oil prices could deal a blow to the world economy, which is already struggling from weak manufacturing activity.