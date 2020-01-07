Orangeburg deputies search for ‘person of interest’ in car break in

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) —Investigators are hoping you can help them locate a ‘person of interest’ officials think may know something about a vehicle break in at a Magnolia street business.

Authorities say they were called to the business December 23rd after a man reported his car being broken into causing at least $1000 dollars worth of of damage to the vehicle, and an estimated $900 dollars worth of valuables stolen from the car in the process.

Officials say security cameras at the business captured video of a man only being referred to a ‘person of interest’ deputies say may know something about the break in. If you recognize the man in this image, or have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.