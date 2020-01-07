Sumter Police Department release photos of men wanted for unrelated crimes

Kimberlei Davis,

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Sumter Police Department need the public’s helping locating two men wanted for unrelated crimes.

On Tuesday, the department took to social media urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of Patrick Simon and Kendall Dow.

