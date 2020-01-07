Sumter Police Department release photos of men wanted for unrelated crimes

Patrick Simon/SPD

Kendall Dow/SPD



SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Sumter Police Department need the public’s helping locating two men wanted for unrelated crimes.

On Tuesday, the department took to social media urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

A cash reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of Patrick Simon and Kendall Dow.

HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? Call SPD, (803) 436-2700; or CrimeStoppers, 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to their arrests.#wanted #CrimeStoppers #SumterPD pic.twitter.com/sGXmqNeSuI — Sumter Police Dept. (@sumterscpolice) January 7, 2020