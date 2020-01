Jury chosen in alleged insurance scheme turned deadly

A jury has been chosen in the trial of a Georgetown woman accused of having a vacant mobile home torched in order to collect insurance, not knowing her son was inside.

Authorities say the 12 year old boy died in the fire.

The ‘Sun News of Myrtle Beach’ reports Marissa Cohen is charged with Arson, Conspiracy, and Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child.

Investigators say her son’s body was found after the fire back in 2014.