Two wanted for multiple shopliftings at Walgreen’s on Forest Drive

(Courtesy: FAPD) Two wanted for shoplifting at Walgreen's on Forest Drive.

(Courtesy: FAPD) Vehicle of the shoplifting suspects.



FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – Forest Acres police say they need your help to find two suspects wanted for many shoplifting incidents.

Authorities say the two are accused of shoplifting from a Walgreen’s store on Forest Drive multiple times.

If you know who they are, call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.