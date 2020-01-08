Woman accused of shooting a woman during NYE argument

Orangeburg,SC (WOLO)— A New Year’s eve argument ends in gunfire and now Orangeburg deputies say the woman accused of pulling the trigger is behind bars.

Deputies say 32 year old Brandon Tyler was involved in an altercation with a woman officials say she had only known for a few months.

According to an incident report obtained by ABC Columbia News it all happened on December 31st, when the victim went to a friend’s house to borrow money. According to that report, while she waited outside the Whaley street home when she heard three shots ring out, before she realized she had been struck by at least one of the bullets.

The report goes on to say, the man she was borrowing the money from ended up taking her to the hospital for a bullet wound to the leg. According to authorities, the victim said she did not know who shot at her, or for what reason. Deputies also asked about scratches on her neck, hand, and knee but said she could not remember how she obtained the abrasions, with the exception of a scratch on her neck she said she did herself.

Deputies say the story changed several times, but deputies say they later gathered information they say pointed a finger at Tyler as the person who been involved in an altercation with the victim prior to the shooting and accused of of firing the three shots.

Tyler has been charged with Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Weapon during a Crime.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says,