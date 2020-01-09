Bill to reduce numbers of UofSC trustees, seats on board advances

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A bill to remove all of the elected University of South Carolina Trustees from the board and reduce the number of seats is advancing in the State House.

A three member House Subcommittee sent the measure to the Full Ways and Means Committee. Under the new proposal sponsored by House Speaker Jay Lucas the terms of all elected members would end in the summer of 2021.

The replacements would be elected from the state’s seven U.S. House districts rather than the 16 Judicial districts. Another bill cutting the number of trustees has been introduced in the Senate. The body came under fire last summer during the search for the University’s next president.

A look back at how a new Senate committee took a closer look at USC’s presidential search over the summer