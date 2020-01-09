Former maintenance worker among those charged with giving inmates drugs, cell phones and other contraband valued at $350K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say two people have been arrested and charged with working together to bring contraband into Lee Correctional Institution, and charges are pending against a third man.

A month-long investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department and the S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services uncovered an operation involving a Wedgefield woman, a maintenance worker at Lee CI and an inmate at Lee, officials say.

Michael Lynn Mattox, 55, of Ridgeway, is charged with providing contraband to an inmate and two counts of criminal conspiracy. Mattox, a maintenance worker at Lee CI, was fired after his arrest.

Jessica Nichole Colclough Frasier, 31, of Wedgefield, is charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to an inmate.

Officials say charges will be forthcoming against the inmate.

According to the arrest warrants the charges against Frasier involve packages of marijuana, cell phones, tobacco, rolling papers, phone chargers and lighters found in her car during a traffic stop and later in her home December 16.

Other charges were filed against Frasier and Mattox, charging them with bringing contraband to an inmate at the prison five times between November 1 – December 16.

Deputies estimate the contraband is valued at $350,000.