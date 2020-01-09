‘Grinding of the Greens’ ends today

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Now that the Chirstmas has past and we’ve rung in a New Year, if you’re still holding on to that beautiful tree you had up to celebrate, today is the last day to have it recycled.

You don’t have to worry about just throwing it on the curb with your trash, but instead give your tree new life.

Today, January 9th is the last day Keep the Midlands Beautiful is accepting trees for their ‘Grinding of the Greens’ at various locations throughout the Midlands.

Keep in mind before you donate the tree you must do all of the following,

Remove the tree from the stand

Remove all lights, ornaments, and tinsel

Remove from the tarp, sheets, or bag you use to hold it

Remove strings, ties, or wires

Only donate your unwanted trees. Garland, Wreaths and other greenery will NOT be accepted.

Beginning January 11th, you can stop by the State Farmers Market and pick up gree mulch made from donated trees.

You can click HERE for more information about the program. Locations where you can drop off your tree are listed below.