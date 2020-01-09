Hundreds pay their respects in Florence as fallen officer laid to rest

Jackson Winkeler's chief and pastor eulogized the slain officer at his memorial service

FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) —Hundreds of police officers and first responders came from all over the state to pay their respects to Officer Jackson Winkeler in Florence on Thursday.

Winkeler, who was an Officer at Florence Regional Airport, was shot and killed while on duty at the airport Sunday.

Back in January 2019, Chief Robert Norton said a young man came to him and asked if he could fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer. Looking back on that decision, Norton said he was glad to make Winkeler’s dream coem true.

“Kid was persistent, it was everyday on the phone, he’d call, ‘we need to do this, when could I do this, where could I go get this paperwork?’ He was passionate about being in law enforcement,” Norton said.

Norton says Officer Winkeler’s passion for helping others could be felt by anyone walking through the airport gates.

“He’d go around, he’d push people in wheelchairs, he would talk to them at the ticket counter. I’d say, ‘Jackson, these people are going to miss their flights if you don’t let them go,’ He’d say, ‘I’m sorry, Chief, I’m sorry.’ He never met a stranger at the airport, nor did he meet one anywhere,” Norton said.

Winkeler was just one week away from starting classes at the Criminal Justice Academy before his death.

Dr. James Orr, Pastor at Pyerian Baptist Church in Latta, said anyone can learn something from Winkeler’s drive and determination to help others.

“There’s a reason he carried everything in his vest, he wanted to be able to serve somebody. If someone wanted even the smallest thing in his vest, ‘I got it, I’m ready, I’m here’ He wanted to be a part of it. He wanted to be part of something bigger than himself, about making a difference,” Dr. Orr said.

After the service, dozens of police cars and motorcycles led Winkeler’s casket up the road to a cemetery in Latta, where his body was laid to rest.

Serve and Connect is raising funds to support Winkeler’s family during this time. To donate, click here.