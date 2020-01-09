Man arrested after a more than 30 mile chase on I-20 west

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says they arrested a man that led troopers on a high-speed chase on I-20 west that lasted over 30 miles.

Troopers say around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, they tried to stop the suspect on I-20 west at mile marker 44, but he fled once the trooper approached his vehicle.

According to investigators, officials chased the suspect into Aiken County on I-20 west at exit 11.

That’s where authorities say a trooper applied a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle and arrested him.

Highway Patrol says there are no reports of any injuries.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released as this case remains under investigation.

Troopers say he faces multiple charges including trafficking heroin, failure to stop for blue light and siren, driving under suspension, possessing a handgun during a violent crime, among others.

He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.