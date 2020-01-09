One man arrested; another wanted for unrelated charges in Sumter

(Courtesy: SPD) Patrick Simon

(Courtesy: SPD) Kendall Dow



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department say one man was arrested and another is on the run for unrelated charges.

Authorities say Patrick Simon, 25, was arrested on Tuesday without incident for a strong armed robbery charge.

According to investigators, on December 19, Simon beat a man and stole his belongings at the Sumter Laundry and Cleaners on North Lafayette Drive.

He’s being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Officials are also looking for Kendall Dow, who’s wanted for drug charges, among others.

Police say Dow is connected to a gas station shooting on Broad Street in September 2019.

Authorities say two men died and three others were injured in the shooting.

If you know where he is, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.