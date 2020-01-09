Traffic stop leads to seizure of loaded, stolen guns

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Orangeburg deputies say a traffic stop has landed 22 year old Traquan Shivers in jail charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen weapon.

Deputies say they responded to a home Tuesday after getting reports of shots being fired into a home in Eutawville and another a short time later in Vance.

According to witnesses, at one of the homes two cars stopped in front of the home around 9:20 p.m., one they thought may have been a black four door Honda. Residence at the home say at least two gunman shot into their home.

Less than a half an hour later a witness living inside a Vance home claimed his home was shot at as well where two bullets were located inside the home. None of the residents in either shootings were injured.

About an hour later, deputies say while on the look out for the two cars in question they saw a car that matched a description giving to them by one the witnesses when they spotted a car driving along Highway 15 (west of Eutawville). Deputies say they followed the car onto Lodge Hall Road where authorities say the car sped up to 80 miles per hour.

According to a report released by police, when they finally pulled the car over there was not only a strong smell of marijuana, but also guns and ammunition. Deputies say they located a stolen AR-15 rifle that authorities say had been reported missing from an Orangeburg resident last year. Deputies say they also located a drum magazine and a spare one, in addition to a fully loaded 9mm handgun, several pairs of gloves, black masks and a camouflage bullet proof vest.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda was charged but would only describe his charge as a “liquor law violation.”

Sheriff Ravenell said “I”m not going to tolerate this” adding,