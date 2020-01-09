Two arrested for bringing weed, cell phones into Lee Correctional

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Two people have been arrested for working with an inmate to bring contraband into Lee Correctional Institution.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says during a traffic stop, deputies seized $350,000 worth of contraband including marijuana and cell phones.

SCSO says the marijuana and contraband were transported from Sumter County to an employee of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and transferred to inmates that are currently incarcerated at The Lee Correctional Facility in Bishopville.

Michael Mattox, 55, a maintenance worker at the prison and Jessica Fraiser, 31, face several charges including conspiracy and providing contraband to an inmate.

The arrests of Mattox and Frasier came after a month-long investigation by SCSO and the Corrections Department.

Investigators say the pair brought marijuana, cell phones, and other items to an unknown inmate five times during the last two months of 2019.

Mattox has been fired from the prison.