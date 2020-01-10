Group of astronauts ‘lift off’ as NASA’s first Artemis graduates

(CNN) — New year, new crew of astronauts for NASA!

Eleven new astronauts graduated at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston Friday. This is the first class of astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program. The candidates completed more than two years of basic training before graduation.

Now they’ll each be eligible for assignments to the International Space Station,

Artemis missions to the moon, and even missions to mars.

And here’s another if you’ve ever had dreams of being an astronaut NASA says this spring, you could turn that into reality. The administration says they’ll start accepting applications for the Artemis program.