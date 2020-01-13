Pompeo: killing of Iran’s general is part of a bigger picture

(CNN) – As tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues to praise the killing of an Iranian general.

During a speech at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University Monday, Pompeo said the death of Qasem Soleimani was a part of a bigger plan.

Pompeo’s comments are a shift from the previous reasoning offered for the strike. Last week the Trump administration claimed they killed Soleimani to prevent an imminent attack.