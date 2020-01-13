Two Notch Road closed after early morning structure fire in Lexington

(Courtesy: County of Lexington) Structure fire on Two Notch Road.

(ABC Columbia/Victor Ysisola) Fire at business on Two Notch Road.



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters say a structure fire has Two Notch Road closed this morning.

Authorities say it happened around 5:45 a.m. on Two Notch Road and South Lake Drive at Prestige Composites, LLC.

According to investigators, the fire is out and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Officials say a smoke column is heading towards Lexington, so you may see and smell smoke throughout the morning and afternoon.

Firefighters say three companies near the building have been evacuated, but there’s no general danger to the public.

