RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a juvenile will be charged for making a threat toward a middle school on social media.

Authorities say on Sunday, the threat was made toward E.L. Wright Middle School.

According to investigators, the suspect doesn’t go to the school.

Officials say the juvenile will be charged with student threats.

On Monday, authorities say they had additional deputies at the school as a precautionary measure.

Deputies are investigating this incident.