Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7, leaving computers vulnerable

Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7.(Source: MGN Image)

(CNN) – Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7, meaning the company will stop providing updates and security patches for the 11-year-old operating system.

Microsoft says Windows 7 users can still use their computers, but warns they will be at “greater risk for viruses and malware.”

The change will affect hundreds of millions of people because Windows 7 is used on more than one-third of PCs in the world, according to NetMarketShare.

Microsoft is encouraging users to upgrade to Windows 10 for $139 or buy a new device running Windows 10 if their computer is more than three years old.

Like other operating system makers, Microsoft regularly ends support for its outdated software.