Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7, leaving computers vulnerable
(CNN) – Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7, meaning the company will stop providing updates and security patches for the 11-year-old operating system.
Microsoft says Windows 7 users can still use their computers, but warns they will be at “greater risk for viruses and malware.”
The change will affect hundreds of millions of people because Windows 7 is used on more than one-third of PCs in the world, according to NetMarketShare.
Microsoft is encouraging users to upgrade to Windows 10 for $139 or buy a new device running Windows 10 if their computer is more than three years old.
Like other operating system makers, Microsoft regularly ends support for its outdated software.