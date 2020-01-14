Thousands of pounds of food delivered in ‘Operation Rock Wallaby’

(CNN) — thousand of pounds of vegetables have been dropped across new south wales, australia for hungry animals fleeing the bush fires.

* operation rock wallaby* will drop two-thousand pounds of carrots and sweet potatoes in various brush-tailed rock-wallaby colonies.

officials say the number of animals affected by the bush fires could be as high as one-billion.

this is the most wide-spread food drop *new south wales* has done for the wallaby population.