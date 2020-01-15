Men sought following armed robberies at Sumter convenience store

(Courtesy: SCSO) Two wanted for armed robbery at Young's gas station on November 5 at U.S. 15 South.

(Courtesy: SCSO) One wanted for armed robbery at Young's gas station at U.S. 15 South on January 6.



SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – At least three suspects are wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office following armed robberies at the Young’s convenience store.

Investigators say that on November 5 around 3 a.m. two white males dressed in all black entered the store located in the 3100 block of U.S. 15 South in Sumter County brandishing handguns.

One of the suspects in this incident was wearing a ski mask and the other short wearing a fuzzy scarf around his face, when they demanded money from the cash register investigators say.

Then on January 6 around 11:45 p.m. investigators say a black male — between 5’7” and 5’10” with a slender build — entered the store and presented a handgun and demanded money from the register; The man wore a ski mask and a black hoodie with a light-colored design on the front.

Investigators say no one was harmed during the incidents.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2040 or (803) 436-2000 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.