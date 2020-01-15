Possum attack investigation inconclusive

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Officials with the department of natural resources say their investigation into an injured possum was inconclusive.

Investigators say they were following up on allegations posted on social media that the animal was severely beaten with a golf club.

Officials say an examination by a local veterinarian could not yield a conclusive determination about the cause of the possum’s injuries.

A spokesperson for the agency says, “SCDNR takes allegations of abuse of any wildlife very seriously and will continue the investigation into this incident if additional information or evidence becomes available.”