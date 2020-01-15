Prayer vigil held after devastating tornado hits North Central High School

KERSHAW, SC (WOLO)-A tornado devastated a high school campus, but did not devastate the community around it.

North Central High School was torn apart by an EF-2 tornado over the weekend, now students, alum and people in the community are coming together to pray.

“I just thought that it would be a good thing,” Madison Dixon, a student said. “The best idea was to come together and be a family.”

The knight family says they’re not easily broken after a place they call their second home is barely recognizable. Students and a local pastor put on the prayer vigil that brought dozens of people together.

“I have no doubt that we are going to rise above all of this and wait for our school to be rebuilt,” Principal David Branham said.

“We’re still North Central Knights,” Dixton said. “We’re still together as a family.”