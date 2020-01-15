Prisma Health increases flu precautions to reduce risk

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health officials say it is increasing its flu precautions to help protect patients, guests and employees.

Effective immediately, Prisma is expanding its voluntary visitor restrictions to all inpatient areas

Those under 18 and adults with signs or symptoms of a cold or flu are asked not to visit. Hospital officials say the move is being made to reduce the risk of transmission now that influenza is now widespread across the United States.

According to the latest number from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it’s estimated that this season alone, 9.7 million people have become sick with flu illnesses, 87 thousand have been hospitalized and nearly 5 thousand have died from the flu.

Prisma Health physicians say it’s still not too late to protect yourself, and encourage everyone to get their flu vaccinations. For a list of locations holding flu clinics Click here

To get a closer look at flu activity here in South Carolina you can find more information by visiting SC DHEC here