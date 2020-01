Washington, D.C. (WOLO)–The average smoker in South Carolina spends more than $1.2 million on the habit in their lifetime.

That is according to a survey released today by wallethub.com.

The tally includes things like the cost of cigarettes, healthcare, and lost income.

The number breaks down to more than $24,000 a year.

According to the study, South Carolina’s total is the 5th least in the country.