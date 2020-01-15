Tasty Tuesday: Midwood Smokehouse celebrates Restaurant Week South Carolina

Restaurant Week South Carolina continues and Midwood Smokehouse joined Tyler Ryan to talk about it.

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Restaurant Week South Carolina is in full swing, as over 200 restaurants across the State, including 70 in the Midlands, highlight their best tastes at special prices. Chef Joseph Peterson from Midwood Smokehouse joined Tyler Ryan for a Tasty Tuesday restaurant week treat.

If you are looking to try some new places for dinner, Restaurant Week runs now through January 19, 2020.

For information on participating restaurants and menus click here https://restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/