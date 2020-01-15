Two deputies shot at during Newberry officer involved shooting

Newberry , SC (WOLO) —There has been an officer involved shooting in Newberry county tonight after two deputies were shot at during a chase on Holloway Street near Wise Street.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the chase started just before 7 p.m Wednesday night when a deputy tried to pull someone over. According to Sheriff’s Lee Foster, a second deputy got involved and the suspect got out and ran off, eventually shooting a gun at the deputies. They returned fire hitting the suspect.

Both deputies were uninjured but the suspect was taken to the hospital and according to the Sheriff is undergoing treatment. The extent of his injuries aren’t being release at this time.

Deputies say an AR-15 type rifle and a semi-automatic pistol were found in the area.

Authorities say, the suspect 25 year old Shaheme Lindsay had active warrants for multiple charges including trafficking crack cocaine.

Lindsay was also wanted for questioning in several shooting incidents by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police Department.

