Clemson quarterback to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson will lose one of its quarterbacks to transfer.

On Thursday, Chase Brice announced on social media that he plans to leave after three years with the program.

“During my time at Clemson, I’ve wanted to stay the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person and best teammate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson Family with as much class and character as I possibly could,” Brice said on social media Thursday. “And while it’s both exciting and sad to say, today, I’m announcing my intention to transfer from Clemson and continue my college football career elsewhere.”

Reach heights, never reach limits.

God Bless, 7 pic.twitter.com/flhOkHS6y9 — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) January 16, 2020

Brice finishes his career with 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns and will forever be known for leading the Tigers to a come-from-behind win in 2018 against Syracuse that preserved Clemson’s 15-0 record.