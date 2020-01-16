Former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore named Defensive Player of the Year

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and led the league with 20 passes defensed, was named the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore, in his eighth season, is the first Patriots player to receive the PFWA’s Defensive Player of the Award since it was first awarded in 1992. He is the third cornerback to be honored by the PFWA, joining Deion Sanders (1994) and Charles Woodson (2009), since the award was instituted in 1992.

Gilmore started all 16 games and had 53 total tackles (44 solo), six interceptions for 126 return yards and two touchdowns to go with 20 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown at Miami on September 15 and brought back an interception 64 yards for a score December 15 at Cincinnati. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October as he had 11 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions as part of a defense that held its opponents to just three touchdowns for the entire month. Gilmore had a career-high five passes defensed and one interception in the 35-14 win over the New York Giants on October 10. He was selected to the PFWA’s 2019 All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

2019 MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2019 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2019 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: CB Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots