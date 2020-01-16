Fourth teen charged in Dingle street shooting

Sumter, SC (WOLO) –A fourth teen has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting that took place on Dingle Street back in September.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department tells ABC Columbia News, the 16 year old , who is not being identified because of his age, is now charged with Murder, Burglary in the First Degree, and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

The 16 year old is now being housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia as an investigation into the deadly incident continues.

Authorities say three other teenagers ages 15, 16 and 17 were taken into custody last week and face the same charges.

Officials say they were able to make the arrests thanks to tips that came in from the community.

According to authorities, two of the teenagers are accused of going into the home of 42 year old McKenzie Stewart September 30th, 2019 where officials say they demanded money before shooting Stewart. Authorities say Stewart suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital a short time later.