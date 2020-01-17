Columbia Animal Services offer valentine’s day adoption special

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — What better day to fall in love than valentines day?

on February 13th through the 15th Columbia Animal Services (127 Humane Lane) will have reduced rates to celebrate valentine’s day.

All dogs and cats will be available for just $14 dollars, and that cost includes all spaying and neutering.

For a closer look at a four legged that my just may turn out to be love at first sight, go to the Columbia Animal Services website by clicking here.