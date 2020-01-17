Company plans to expand operations bringing 25 new jobs to South Carolina

The company that was created in 1999, says the expansion will help the company will be located at 1990 Hood Road in Greer, and according to officials will make it easier for the company keep up with the current demand that is growing for manufacturing and packaging.

Organizers say the expansion is slated to be completed by late April of this year.

Governor Henry McMaster commented on the news saying,

“It’s a real reason to celebrate when a company doing business in South Carolina announces an expansion and creates more job opportunities for the people of this state. Refresco’s newest investment is a big win for South Carolina, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow and thrive here for many years to come.”

If you are interested in finding out more about the company, or joining the team you can visit the link provided here: https://www.refresco. com/en/careers/endless- opportunities.