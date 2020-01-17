For the Health of It: Care for Caregivers

Tyler Ryan learns about the importance of care takers taking care of themselves

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – When a family member falls ill, the job of “caregiver” becomes a full-time venture. According to Vital Energy’s Hima Dalal, often times, the caregiver is so focused on taking care of their loved one, that they forget their own health.

Caring for adults or older adults can be difficult and may result in many lifestyle changes, not only for individuals but for caregivers as well. The kind of care your family member as a patient may need carries greatly from physical and cognitive changes as a result of illness. You may manage their appointments, medications, transfers to all self–care needs, and eventually may

impact you economically, socially, mentally, and physically.

Occupational therapists are trained to help you not only evaluate patients but their caregivers as well to help them stay physically, emotionally, and mentally fit. Which helps the patient stay in

their home environment safely. Home modifications, teaching functional transfers, also helping to find adaptive equipment that is appropriate for the patient. This will help the caregiver to have less stress.

Don‘t hesitate to get your treatment in if you have any pain, stress, or problems arise. Remember the slogan in airline safety. Put your oxygen masks on before you put it on your child.

So, save the energy and take time for yourself to take caring for your loved ones.