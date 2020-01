Microsoft goes green, commits to reducing carbon footprint

(CNN) – Microsoft is going green.

The software giant is investing one billion dollars to help develop clean technologies. The company has committed to eliminating its carbon footprint by more than half just this year.

Some steps it will take include buying enough renewable energy to offset 100% of its electricity consumption by 2025.

The company also said it will only use electric vehicles on its global campuses in the next decade.