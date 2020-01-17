Panthers introduce Joe Brady as new offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are hoping Joe Brady can bolster a sagging offense like he did at LSU.

Carolina officially announced Thursday that Brady will be their new offensive coordinator after one year as LSU’s passing game coordinator. Brady won the Broyles Award given annually to the top assistant coach in college football after helping the Tigers to a 15-0 season and a national championship.

LSU finished first in the nation averaging 568.5 yards and 48.4 points per game on offense.

The 30-year-old Brady becomes the NFL’s youngest active offensive coordinator.

“To win a national championship with all the hard work those players put in and to be able to call yourself a champion at the college level – that’s something they can’t take away from you,” Brady told the team’s website Thursday. “And now here I am in Charlotte representing the Panthers. It’s hard to put into words. But I’m really excited for the future.”

Behind Heisman Trophy winning QB Joe Burrow, the Tigers finished second in passing offense with 401.6 passing yards per game. Burrow completed 76.3% of his passes to lead the nation and set a new FBS single-season record with 60 passing touchdowns. Burrow’s 65 total touchdowns are also an FBS record.

Burrow’s passer rating of 202.0 set a new FBS single-season record, while his 5,671 yards yards passing tied for third all-time.

Before joining LSU, Brady spent two seasons as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints.

He helped the Saints win back-to-back division titles while finishing third in the NFL with 911 total points scored in those two seasons. With Brady on the staff, quarterback Drew Brees posted a cumulative passer rating of 109.5 over those two seasons, second-best in the NFL.

Before the Saints, Brady spent two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-16. He started his coaching career at his alma mater William & Mary, coaching linebackers from 2013-14.

In Carolina, Brady inherits an offense with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Cam Newton is rehabbing from an foot injury, and his status with the team remains unclear. The Panthers can clear $19 million if they trade or release Newton.