Richland Library celebrates BHM with ‘The Jubilation Begins’

Rochelle Dean,

Image:: Richland Library (Main)

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—  The official start of Black History month isn’t for more  than another week, but the Richland Library is kicking things off  just a little early with their Black History Month 2020 Fair: ‘ The Jubilation Begins’.

Organizers say the fair is a jubilant celebration of African-American’s history, contributions and culture.

The fair, that is free and open to the public,  will feature African storytelling and drumming from Healing Force; a health fair, exercise tips and tracks, an African-American inventors display just to name a few of the things you and your family will be able to enjoy.

The fun starts Saturday January 25th, at 10:30am and runs until 3:30 pm at Richland Library (Main) at 1431 Assembly street in downtown Columbia.

