Richland Library celebrates BHM with ‘The Jubilation Begins’

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— The official start of Black History month isn’t for more than another week, but the Richland Library is kicking things off just a little early with their Black History Month 2020 Fair: ‘ The Jubilation Begins’.

Organizers say the fair is a jubilant celebration of African-American’s history, contributions and culture.

The fair, that is free and open to the public, will feature African storytelling and drumming from Healing Force; a health fair, exercise tips and tracks, an African-American inventors display just to name a few of the things you and your family will be able to enjoy.

The fun starts Saturday January 25th, at 10:30am and runs until 3:30 pm at Richland Library (Main) at 1431 Assembly street in downtown Columbia.

To check out the full list of times for the event Click here