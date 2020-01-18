SC Forestry Commission looking for stolen firefighting bulldozer and transport

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Forestry Commission is asking for help finding two of its emergency vehicles that were stolen overnight.

According to the Forestry Commission, a firefighting bulldozer and transport were stolen near Wildwood Lane and Wateree Elementary School in Kershaw County.

Agency officials say the missing transport is a 2017 Freightliner flatbed, about 27 feet long, with license plate number 18813SG, serial number 1FVHCYFE3JHJT7582 and state decal 14689. The transport has red and white emergency lights and is marked with the words “Wildland Fire” in red on the doors.

The bulldozer is a 2017 CAT D-4 that has a state decal number 14682. The serial number is CAT00D4KTKR202495.

Both vehicles have the call signs N-3-3. An updated photo of the bulldozer and transport that are missing appears below.

Anyone who knows or has information about the whereabouts of either vehicle is urged to call 911, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 425-1512 or Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.