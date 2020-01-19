Man killed from shots outside home in small SC city

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed in what appeared to be a shooting from a street into a home in a small South Carolina city.

Newberry County deputies said the victim was dropped off Saturday night at the ambulance bay of Newberry County Hospital by someone who drove away, Authorities say someone called 911 minutes earlier to report hearing several shots and a man wounded in the street with a gunshot to the chest.

Deputies say they found several rifle shell casings in a street outside a home with several bullet holes in the wall. The victim’s name has not been released.