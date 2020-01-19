SC Gov. McMaster gets ready of State of the State speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to give his State of the State speech on Wednesday.

The speech will be the governor’s outline of his goals for 2020. McMaster gave some hints about his priorities when he released his spending plan for the state earlier this month.

Education was a top priority with proposals to raise every teacher’s pay by $3,000 and expand full day pre-kindergarten to all 4-year-olds from poorer families across the state. McMaster also will likely talk about tax cuts and rebates. McMaster’s speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and can be seen on SCETV.