A little girl who makes some really big (and AWSOME) cakes

Tyler Ryan visits with 11-year-old Elise Sammis who appears on Food Network tonight

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For eleven year old Elise Sammis, the journey to the baking oven came at nine years old after her diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes (T1D), often referred to as Juvenile Diabetes, as a way to “cope.”

Chapin native Sammis found a passion for baking, and last summer, after seeing a casting call for the Food Network series Kids Baking Championship, recorded a YouTube audition, and submitted it. After about six months, she finally heard from producers, who asked her to make some more video. Fast-forward several months, and she found herself in the studio with several other young bakers, all competing for the title…and the cash!

You can catch Sammis’ third appearance on the show, tonight on the Food Network on the Kids Baking Championship tonight at 9:00 PM. Although I asked her to whisper in my ear a little hint as to how she did, she was unwavering, but did promise to join us on a Tasty Tuesday soon.

About the writer:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook